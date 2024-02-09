Vosmos Events is an AI-enabled self-serve platform that provides you the flexibility to customize events effortlessly. You can scale the number of attendees, accentuate your brand logo, and create immersive experiences tailored to your requirements

At Vosmos Events, we offer four dynamic products – virtual events, hybrid events, webinars, and live streaming. Each product is crafted to meet the diverse needs of your business. Whether you seek the immersive experience of virtual events, the blend of physical and virtual in hybrid events, the informative nature of webinars, or the real-time engagement of live streaming, Vosmos Events has tailored solutions to elevate your events to new heights.

Our platform empowers businesses to create meaningful connections with their attendees. From engaging with attendees to reaching global audiences, fostering collaborations, and showcasing products in a 3D and photo-realistic environment – we’ve got you covered. With our Multilingual feature you break down language barriers and reach a global audience seamlessly.

Our smart virtual assistant- VIRSA delves deeper into each attendee’s information, meticulously analyzing their profiles to craft personalized recommendations. Imagine an event experience tailored to the unique preferences and interests of every participant.

To simplify the event creation process, we’ve introduced YZ, a versatile container app designed for physical or hybrid events. YZ serves as a single bundle for multiple events, streamlining the planning and execution phases.

