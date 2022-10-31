We work with some of the worlds most recognisable brands across a diverse range of products and services in the UK, Europe, United States and Asia.

UK based, we design and manufacture Exhibitions, POS, retail display, product launches and events all in-house. With over 20 years experience, the range of work we produce and also the markets that we design and manufacture for ensures we’ll always have an answer to even the most challenging of briefs that our clients present.

Whether you are launching a new product that requires Point of sale display for multiple outlets, more customised shop in shops that require project management and installation or you need an exhibit stand to launch to the trade or the end user, we will create a vehicle for your brand that is credible, cost effective and stands out amongst the sea of visual noise!

In addition, we have also been at the forefront of manufacturing using more sustainable, re usable and recyclable materials for the last 15 years, producing some of the most innovative applications ever seen in our industry sector. Whether its flat pack, self-assembly POS and retail display or exhibitions that can be used and re configured time after time, our goal is to help our clients stretch their budgets further but always with an eye on the environment!

For a fast and friendly response and to find out more about how we can help turn you exhibit, retail or event vision into reality please email: studio@vecodisplay.co.uk or call 01977 683300.

Contact Details:

Veco Display

The Engineering Shed

Main Street South

Aberford

Leeds

North Yorkshire

LS25 3DA

01977 683300

studio@vecodisplay.co.uk

www.vecodisplay.co.uk