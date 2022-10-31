Veco Display – Sustainable Stand Design

ABOUT US

We work with some of the worlds most recognizable brands in the UK, Europe, United States and Asia.

Designing and manufacturing exhibitions, POS, retail display, product launches and events, the range of work produced ensures we will always have an answer to even the most challenging of briefs.

We have been at the forefront of manufacturing using more sustainable, reusable and recyclable materials for a number of years. Whether its flat pack, self-assembly POS and retail display or exhibitions that can be used and reconfigured time after time, our goal is to help our clients stretch their budgets further but always with an eye on the environment!

Custom Modular Exhibitions

Manufactured here at our factory in the UK, our exhibit stand structures are designed and created using a combination of both modular and customised components. This ensures that we can deliver you individuality whilst providing stands that can be reused and reconfigured time after time after time. We combine extensive use of our own aluminium profile with giant washable and durable tensioned printed fabric to create maximum attention along with LED lighting, light boxes, screens and 3D branding.

A testament to the strong environmental credentials we offer is the time that our clients use the structures for. In some instances they have stands first manufactured more than 10 years ago that have been periodically refreshed and updated. So an exhibit from Veco Display really does deliver you both results and real tangible green credentials with our structures saving money and the environment whilst still being eye-catching and current.

3D Design and Development

In order to get the most out of your budget, not just for next year but for years to come, it’s important to future proof wherever possible for both scale and shape. Provide all the stand sizes booked and we will produce you a PDF containing visuals of all your events, including two views of each stand along with an accurate quotation.

With available images we can also produce render views with your finished artwork ensuring that what you see is what you get and for even more peace of mind, as its all modular and flatpack, you can also visit us or receive a video to see your new stand pre assembled before we pack it prior to building at your first event!

A combination of being able to drive your budget harder along with the peace of mind that comes with knowing the negligible impact your events are having on the environment, what’s not to like?

For more information or to request our handy help guide for writing your brief please email: studio@vecodisplay.co.uk or call 01977 683300.

