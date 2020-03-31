The Colour Project

Projection Mapping:

We provide end-to-end coordination of all projects from storyboard to content creation and eventual on-site technical delivery. We have all the in-house tools and talent to create incredible and unforgettable visual performances.

Our shows provide a unique, far-reaching and lasting alternative to traditional forms of audience engagement.







Light Trails:

Our night time light trails are transforming much loved places and allowing visitors to experience familiar and traditional environments in a new and compelling light.

Our light spectacles can be found in historic palaces, public gardens and national arboretums. Each new site is designed to reflect the landscape and inspire wonder and curiosity. Trails can be designed to sensitively enhance their surroundings or lead with their own unique narrative.

3D and Video Design:

As a full-service video production company, we are happy to handle projects at every stage of production and we produce video and graphics from initial creative treatments right through to final delivery.

From thrilling visuals for launches to infographics for conferences and everything in between, we understand what it takes to keep your audiences engaged.

AR Apps and More:

As certified app developers we design mobile digital experiences that can be deployed locally, in the cloud or published in the Apple or Google play store.

With our coding skills and creative curiosity, we deploy technologies across a wide range of audience experiences from exhibitions to visitor attractions.

