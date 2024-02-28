Creating otherworldly outdoor events and magical festival weddings since 2005

A quest for the perfect party marquee was what started this wild journey, and that very marquee (found in Morocco, strapped to the roof of a truck and driven back thousands of miles to England) was the beginning of a love affair with tented parties of all kinds, and the start of the largest collection of unique marquees and decor hire in the UK.

Arabian Tents founder Katherine spent the next 20 years designing and curating festival tents (she was the original creator of The Rabbit Hole stage at Glastonbury) marquee events and creating bespoke outdoor spaces from scratch and often hand crafting the décor and backdrops for luxury weddings, festivals, polo matches and high society garden parties all over England.

This unique combination of passion, creativity and experience is what makes The Arabian Tent Company so good at creating festival weddings and outdoor events. We have honed our craft and we love it now more than ever. You might say we are festival wedding artists, or conjurors…

Our standard marquee hire includes everything you need for the perfect party atmosphere; our friendly crew will erect and fully furnish the space with lighting, flooring, linings and also furniture, decor and props, of which there are multiple options to choose from.

We also really enjoy creating bespoke pieces for events, recent designs include ornate mandaps and mehndi stages for a weekend long Indian wedding, a disco ball chandelier as a centrepiece to a retro wedding theme and many wild and wonderful rabbit hole inspired props for festival weddings.

What’s possible really has to be seen to be believed.

You can come and see it all for yourself at our festival wedding venue; Wonderland in Henfield (which is also the perfect place to get married if you’re looking for a laid back outdoor weekend wedding with a hot tub…)

Do get in touch if you’d like to arrange a visit, or have any questions at all about your wedding or event, we’d love to hear from you.

