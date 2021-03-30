Symphotech delivers health & safety, production & procurement, and noise management services to events, venues and brands. Our team of qualified event specialists is dedicated to helping clients deliver safe experiences, applying extensive knowledge and experience of working within live events.

In 2021, responding to the industry’s biggest new challenge following the devastation caused by the Covid-19 shutdown, a ‘Recover and Reopen’ free-to-access suite of resources were launched to help the industry, including a webinar. In addition to these assets, Symphotech offers personalised, comprehensive services to guide event organisers and venues through the complexities of hosting safe events.









A blend of expertise and flexibility is the key to what makes Symphotech different. We know that you may need specialist knowledge, extra resources or guidance for a particular stage of planning, or a team to help manage the whole show from start to finish, and that’s what we offer. What you always get is a truly professional and consultative service.

In essence, our aim is to equip you better to deliver safe, successful, compliant events.

With safety, we will add the common sense and pragmatism back into event safety and will work alongside your team to ensure everyone knows where you stand, what your responsibilities are and what the risks are at every step of the way. In procurement, we will help you gain better control of your event from design to delivery, and help you to build a really sound supplier network whilst giving you a completely open book approach on budgeting.

Each member of our team has gained the highly-regarded, industry-leading Diploma in Event Safety Management from Derby University, as well as tech IOSH status, and with offices in the South West, Midlands and North East, we’re well equipped to help events of all sizes.

Contact Details:

0871 711 5264

https://symphotech.co.uk/