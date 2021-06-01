Sherpa has been at the forefront of event technology since 2009; developing and deploying innovative and robust solutions to support the most complex events. Our online and hybrid event solutions were designed to help events increase profitability like never before.

Hybrid event platform: Unify

Unify is a highly-customizable hybrid event platform, and features a media-rich and engaging user interface. Participants get access to the most complete feature set anywhere, including advanced AI-powered matchmaking, networking, and recommendations.

Discover new products and solutions

Connect with current suppliers

Generate and qualify leads

Manage appointments

Watch sessions & participate in breakout sessions

Receive personalized recommendations

AI-powered matchmaking & recommendations

Interact via group messaging and video calls

Vote and voice opinions

Unify makes it easy to open your events to the world and expand your reach—allowing more participants to attend, interact and do business on your own platform.

Remove barriers to attendance

Grow local and international audience

Grow local and international exhibitors base

Develop and foster participant & increase exhibitor loyalty

Year-round community and marketplace: Destination365

Create a year-round destination for vendors and buyers and generate new revenue streams. Destination365’s business hubs, communities and marketplaces will enable you to build premier destinations where everyone can interact, learn, connect, do business, and generate results—365 days a year.

Advertisement

Generate year-round revenue streams

-Marketplace

-Vendor-sponsored events

-New targeted events

-Advertising and sponsorships

-More vendors & members

Enable year-round engagement with advanced AI-powered matchmaking, networking, and recommendations as well as:

Appointments management

Advanced messaging

Video conferencing

Classification by channels & tags

Interactive, live & on-demand content

Session moderation

Q&A, live polling, and surveys

Discussion groups

Interactive poster sessions

Surveys & micro polls

Global activity dashboards

The industry’s leading mobile app: Nomad

Since launching in 2010, Nomad has been the mobile platform of choice for the largest and most demanding conferences and exhibitions worldwide. With Nomad, participants can connect online ahead of the event, stay on track while on site, maximize their time and achieve their goals.

Nomad offers the most complete feature set and the most intuitive user interface enabling users to:

Select exhibitors and sessions

Book appointments with exhibitors

Connect & chat with participants

Receive personalized recommendations

Find their way quickly around the venue

Meet with key people

Manage their time

Take part in the action via social feeds and gamification

More features:

-Multi-event

-Integration with any vendors and systems

-Configurable filters in all lists

-Full-text search

-Customizable onboarding

-Permissions management

-SmartActions

-Segmented surveys

-Segmented push notifications

-Social walls

-QRCode scanner

-Live help desk

-Integration with social networks

-Gamification

-Compatibility with iBeacon

-Virtual badge

Contact Details:

+ 1 514 360-3474

info@sherpa-solutions.com

www.sherpa-solutions.com