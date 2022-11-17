Logical Safety Solutions Ltd was created to provide competent, practical health and safety solutions, primarily for the Events, Entertainment, Broadcast,TV & Film industries.

We are a group of individuals who came together with a shared desire to create a company based on our core principles of trust, professionalism and a passion for getting the job done.

Our Services

PRE EVENT Risk Assessments

Safe Site & Venue Design

Safety Management Plans

Contingency & Emergency Plans

Communications Plans

Transport Plans

Crowd Management Plans

Safeguarding Plans

Local Authority Liaison

SAG Liaison

CDM Plans

Competent Covid Planning & Advice EVENT Safety Advisor Cover

Workforce Inductions

Workforce Training & Briefing

Control Room Operations

Accident Investigation

Incident Management

Contractor Due Diligence

Provision of a Competent Covid Supervisor POST EVENT Continuing Safety Advisor Cover

Workforce Debriefings

Accident & Incident Reporting

Continued Investigations and Advice OTHER SERVICES Health & Safety Training

Event & Business Safety Management Policies

Safety Management Systems

Safety Auditing

Crisis Management Planning

Safe Site Design & Planning (CAD)

Training

Providing health & safety information and training helps you to:

Ensure you or your employees are not injured or made ill by the work they do;

Develop a positive health & safety culture, where safe & healthy working becomes second nature to everyone;

Find out how you could manage health and safety better;

Meet your legal duty to protect the health & safety of your employees.

Effective training:

Will contribute towards making your employees competent in health & safety;

Can help your business avoid the distress that accidents and ill health cause;

Can help you avoid the financial costs of accidents & occupational ill health.

Don’t forget that your insurance doesn’t cover all losses. Damaged products, lost production and demotivated staff can all result. The law requires that you provide whatever information, instruction and training is needed to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health & safety of your employees

Logical Safety Solutions Ltd is an IOSH approved training provider.

IOSH is the Chartered body for health and safety professionals. With more than 47,000 members in over 130 countries, they are the world’s largest professional health and safety organisation. They set standards and support, develop and connect our members with resources, guidance, events and training. They are the voice of the profession and campaign on issues that affect millions of working people.

So you are in good hands!

To see the full range of courses available from Logical Safety Solutions Ltd, whether that be face to face, online or a blended combination, please contact us.

Contact Details:

info@logicalsafety.co.uk

https://www.logicalsafety.co.uk/