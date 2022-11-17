Logical Safety Solutions Ltd was created to provide competent, practical health and safety solutions, primarily for the Events, Entertainment, Broadcast,TV & Film industries.
We are a group of individuals who came together with a shared desire to create a company based on our core principles of trust, professionalism and a passion for getting the job done.
Our Services
PRE EVENT
- Risk Assessments
- Safe Site & Venue Design
- Safety Management Plans
- Contingency & Emergency Plans
- Communications Plans
- Transport Plans
- Crowd Management Plans
- Safeguarding Plans
- Local Authority Liaison
- SAG Liaison
- CDM Plans
- Competent Covid Planning & Advice
EVENT
- Safety Advisor Cover
- Workforce Inductions
- Workforce Training & Briefing
- Control Room Operations
- Accident Investigation
- Incident Management
- Contractor Due Diligence
- Provision of a Competent Covid Supervisor
POST EVENT
- Continuing Safety Advisor Cover
- Workforce Debriefings
- Accident & Incident Reporting
- Continued Investigations and Advice
OTHER SERVICES
- Health & Safety Training
- Event & Business Safety Management Policies
- Safety Management Systems
- Safety Auditing
- Crisis Management Planning
- Safe Site Design & Planning (CAD)
Training
Providing health & safety information and training helps you to:
- Ensure you or your employees are not injured or made ill by the work they do;
- Develop a positive health & safety culture, where safe & healthy working becomes second nature to everyone;
- Find out how you could manage health and safety better;
- Meet your legal duty to protect the health & safety of your employees.
Effective training:
- Will contribute towards making your employees competent in health & safety;
- Can help your business avoid the distress that accidents and ill health cause;
- Can help you avoid the financial costs of accidents & occupational ill health.
Don’t forget that your insurance doesn’t cover all losses. Damaged products, lost production and demotivated staff can all result. The law requires that you provide whatever information, instruction and training is needed to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health & safety of your employees
Logical Safety Solutions Ltd is an IOSH approved training provider.
IOSH is the Chartered body for health and safety professionals. With more than 47,000 members in over 130 countries, they are the world’s largest professional health and safety organisation. They set standards and support, develop and connect our members with resources, guidance, events and training. They are the voice of the profession and campaign on issues that affect millions of working people.
So you are in good hands!
To see the full range of courses available from Logical Safety Solutions Ltd, whether that be face to face, online or a blended combination, please contact us.
