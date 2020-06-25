IET London: Savoy Place carries a timeless grandeur and commanding presence, visible from London’s South Bank as you cross Waterloo Bridge, and offers panoramic views over the River Thames from its roof terrace. Extensive space for conferences, lectures, meetings and product launches spans four floors with additional outside space, in a location easily accessible by rail, tube and river. Following a £30m refurbishment in 2015, event planners are met with an endless digital aptitude to transform events with personalised branding and special effects through lighting, signage and sound, steered by a team of nine skilled technicians.

Used as a centre that celebrates a revolutionary past and a pioneering future, the London venue’s rich heritage is proudly blended with the latest first class facilities, exceptional customer service and dedicated concierge personnel. As a result, Savoy Place is highly regarded by returning clients like IBM, Royal Televsion Society and Microsoft with an affiliation to STEM disciplines. Its flagship meeting spaces include a dominating lecture theatre and the Riverside Room, with vast natural light, London views and optional use of the roof terrace. For more intimate events, Savoy Place boasts a characterful Library and a series of 11 smaller meeting rooms.

Savoy Place offers the unique services of IET.tv, using its in-house video and webcasting team with its own independent broadcasting channel, for both live and post-event uploads to the highest standards. Hybrid events can be delivered using top quality AV and video production so that virtual participants are provided a similar experience to in-person participants. Knowing every inch of the venue like the back of their hand, the experienced team know every angle and hidden trick to ensure the lighting, sound and delivery of video is of unbeaten quality.Multi-layer video switchers and digital sound desks allow the management of audio and video coming from different sources and locations and can merge them together in a multilevel communication layout.

Sustainability is a core value at Savoy Place, with initiatives such as a water harvesting system to collect rainwater for the plants and flowers. Inside, digital signage eradicates the need for temporary marketing materials, while a vast array of screens in every room reduces reliance on flipcharts. Environmentally-considered decisions are made throughout, with carefully selected cleaning products, refillable water fountains, robust recycling schemes and many more initiatives to reduce the venue’s carbon footprint.

Advertisement

Contact Details:

+44 (0)20 7344 5479

savoyplace@ietvenues.co.uk

https://savoyplace.theiet.org/