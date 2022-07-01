HexaFair, the leading 3D Virtual & Hybrid events platform that allows you to host Events, Conferences & Summits, Fairs & Exhibitions, Careers & Job Fairs, Trade Shows, Industry Expos & Community Networking Meets.

We built our platform to drive engagement & generate high business results for organizers. We provide the perfect way to connect audiences globally; our features help event organizers to generate higher interaction & engagement with attendees. With 24-hour customer support, we make your events with ease.

HexaFair offers 3D Virtual Events Platform to experience events and conferences, and remarkable Smart virtual fairs to experience fairs and exhibitions. HexaFair also provides hybrid events for events, fairs, and tradeshows.

Key Features

Our networking and match-making features will drive more value for your audience.

With the complete 3D environment, we provide events with a human touch to networking and meetings via interactive avatars.

With HexaFair, attendees can engage & interact with organizers, sponsors, and speakers through text, or video chats.

With analytics and insights, and third-party integrations, we deliver amazing virtual and hybrid events experiences for event organizers.

We can always get you a digital twin of your venue set up through our customization.

From small to large-scale events, from 5 to 1000 exhibitors, HexaFair offers a multi-hall environment with parallel tracks.

Our platform works on almost all the browsers like safari, Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, etc (preferably the latest version). We are 100% GDPR and your data is secured with zero percent leaks.

Integrations of CRM systems such as Hubspot, Marketo, Zoho, and Salesforce, lead capturing tools like Mailchimp, and live streaming support providers like YouTube live streaming, Dacast, Vimeo, Wistia, StreamYard, and Mux.

Contact details

14/21 – A, Desigar Street,

Vadapalani,

Chennai – 600 026,

India

hello@hexafair.com

https://www.hexafair.com/