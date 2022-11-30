The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth returns to Olympia London

Sneaker Con, dubbed ‘The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth’, is one of the biggest travelling fashion events on the planet.

This December it returns to the UK for the first time since 2019, at Olympia London, for its one and only UK date of 2022.

The last year the show had a full calendar it drew in over 100,000 people across eighteen different countries globally.

The one-day event on Saturday the 10th of December will give people the chance to buy some of the most sought-after, collectable, limited edition and rare footwear in the world that you won’t find on the high street this Christmas.

Whether you call them sneakers, or call them trainers, they are undeniably some of the hottest fashion property on the market. Products picked up can resale for anywhere in-between £250 to £10,000 and sometimes even beyond. This event has an authentication stand in partnership with eBay that you won’t find anywhere else in the UK.

Trainer aficionados will be able to buy from and sell over 100,000 different types of sneaker to over 400 vendors with live auctions taking place, as well as meeting their favourite influencers throughout.

Influencers and brands at Sneaker Con London:

This London Sneaker Con date is the first time the event is back at Olympia London since 2017, when boxing icon Anthony Joshua rocked up with YouTuber Money Kicks to the excitement of the crowds and his millions of subscribers.

Jimi Hendrix rocked Olympia London in the 60s and Vivienne Westwood staged her first catwalk show in the 80s. The iconic venue has been shaping UK culture for decades with Dior launching its 2022 autumn men’s range there and Burberry naming products after it. Sneaker Con will follow these footsteps by bringing thousands of lifestyle and fashion enthusiasts together in west London this December.

