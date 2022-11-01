The Chameleon Agency is appointed to coordinate Manchester Tech Festival 2023

Following the success of 2022’s event last week, The Chameleon Agency today announced they have been appointed as the creative production team behind Manchester Tech Festival 2023.

This year was the first Manchester Tech Festival and it was a huge success, selling out both sponsorship and session tickets throughout the week from Monday 17th through to Friday 21st October. The event highlights diverse talent and showcases innovative businesses in Manchester and beyond. The core 2 day event, at Manchester’s iconic Victoria Baths, was coordinated by Chameleon complete with meetups, lectures, hackathons, discussions, pop ups and more.

Speaking about Chameleon’s involvement with the event, Founder and Executive Producer Joe Gillver said: “As a Manchester based creative events team we are delighted to be involved with shaping next year’s Manchester Tech Festival. We worked with Amy and her team on this year’s event on their overarching vision, how best to use the space in Victoria Baths, while making sure everything fitted in and kept to health and safety regs. We ensured the audio visual production in the three spaces Gala Pool, Female Pool and Pineapple Room are all installed and running to perfection, saving everyone any nasty surprises. Events are brilliant, but can be stressful so we’ve eliminated any big technical glitches so everyone can enjoy the week. We look forward to working with the Manchester Tech Festival team in 2023 and making the event even bigger.”

Manchester Tech Festival, Festival Director, Amy Newton said: “Working with Joe and his team at Chameleon on this year’s festival was absolutely fantastic. They really helped make everything run smoothly while also taking away the operational stresses we face. This initial event has proven to be so popular that we are expanding for next year’s Manchester Tech Festival and we look forward to working alongside Chameleon in 2023.”

The Chameleon Agency is an agile external and internal communications agency that enables businesses to connect and engage with their employees and external audience. Specialising in purposeful events The Chameleon Agency enables teams to feel they belong to an organisation. Founded by Joe Gilliver, the trusted global team manages resources to make campaigns cost effective. Based in Manchester The Chameleon Agency include Manchester Tech Festival, Paramount Plus and Total Fitness as clients.