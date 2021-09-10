Submissions open for Events Industry Council Global Recognition Awards

The Events Industry Council (EIC), the global voice of the business events industry on advocacy, research, professional recognition, and standards, has announced submissions have opened for its annual Global Recognition Awards.

The awards celebrate and honour exemplary achievements and focus on leadership at all levels and areas of focus within the global business events industry. This year’s categories are:

Hall of Leaders , recognising lifetime achievement for those that have had a legacy impact on the global business events sector

, recognising lifetime achievement for those that have had a legacy impact on the global business events sector Social Impact Award , recognising extraordinary effort on the part of an individual or organisation in the areas of people, planet and prosperity

, recognising extraordinary effort on the part of an individual or organisation in the areas of people, planet and prosperity Adaptation and Innovation Award , recognising extraordinary effort on the part of an individual or organisation in the areas of adaptation and innovation to ensure our industry’s relevance now and into the future

, recognising extraordinary effort on the part of an individual or organisation in the areas of adaptation and innovation to ensure our industry’s relevance now and into the future Pacesetter Award, recognising emerging leaders whose forward thinking and innovative approach has led to ground-breaking changes that are advancing the industry today

Submissions are open until 28 September 2021, with winners announced on the evening of 7th November 2021, at the Global Awards Ceremony which takes place during IMEX America in Las Vegas.

Commenting on the Awards, Amy Calvert, CEO of the EIC, said: “Our Global Recognition Awards play an important role in recognising the remarkable efforts and the impact professionals have on our industry and beyond, both now and in the future.

Advertisement

“Now more than ever it is important that we reward and inspire leadership and innovation, as together we work to build back better from the effects of the pandemic and ensure these inspiring stories are shared broadly as a beacon for the future.”

Commenting on the awards, Mark Cooper, CEO of IACC and 2021 Chair of the board of the Events Industry Council (EIC), said: “The business events industry is renowned for its creativity and tenacity and never has this been more evident than in the last 18 months. The EIC Global Recognition Awards are vital in highlighting the importance and transformational effects of leadership and genuine innovation, especially as we continue to return to health post-pandemic.”

Strategic Partner for the Global Recognition Awards is MGM. EIC’s Official Event Technology Provider is Cvent.

For more information on EIC’s Awards programme, visit: https://eventscouncil.org/Leadership/Global-Recognition

For more information on the Events Industry Council, visit: https://www.eventscouncil.org/.