Pixl Evolution becomes member of the AV Alliance

Pixl Evolution, one of the UK’s leading event technology and xR specialists, has joined the AV Alliance, the global network of premium audio visual and event production companies that are dedicated to the delivery of technical excellence, service and support within the live event and entertainment world.

“The AV Alliance has long been considered a formidable partnership of the best technical suppliers to the live events industry,” says Pixl Commercial Director and Co-Founder Guy Vellacott. “To be joining such a prestigious group of like-minded companies is a huge moment for the continuing growth of Pixl in the global market. We are proud to become the latest member of the AV Alliance. We are now looking forward to working with our new partners in delivering excellence across the globe for our loyal customers and friends.”

Founded by a group of like-minded technical video specialists, Pixl operates primarily in the corporate and special events sectors. Pixl is a “young company on experienced shoulders,” with the founding members having more than 200 years of combined industry experience. Pixl works closely with production companies, creative agencies, and the entertainment industry to deliver exceptional solutions without losing the personal touch.

Pixl offers a diverse range of technical solutions such as audio, lighting, LED screens, video, and various virtual solutions to global brands. From pitch to delivery, design to tender, Pixl works with clients to provide schematic briefs, CAD plans, pixel maps, system designs, technical content, and health and safety documentation.

Since March 2020, the company has continued to innovate and is now regarded as one of the UK’s leading specialists in Extended Reality (xR) environments. December 2020 marked the launch of their new flagship xR Studio 8 and highlights their ongoing commitment to investing in the latest technologies for their clients. Studio 8 is located in the Pixl Virtual Studios at John Henry’s, in Central London

Upon notification of receiving this prestigious membership, Pixl Managing Director Lee Spencer said, “I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that Pixl Evolution has been accepted to join this collection of prominent companies within the AV Alliance. It’s a true testament to the team at Pixl and all the hard work they’ve put in, especially in the last 12 months.”

Pixl continues to offer innovative virtual and xR experiences out of the Virtual Studio at John Henry’s in Central London and is eagerly preparing for the return of in-person events. While the world waits to see what future COVID-safe live events look like, Pixl is in a strong position to continue delivering premium live experiences.

Pixl is also a proud member of the global network Entertainment Technology Partners (ETP), a parent organization to like-minded companies in our industry that connects and combines valued resources while allowing each brand to retain their individual identity. With ETP, Pixl’s footprint is global, and resources are unlimited. Through this partnership, Pixl provides their clients with the personal care of a small company while also enjoying the peace of mind knowing they have the support of a large AV network with decades of experience.