mci group drives the digital evolution

mci group, a global next-gen platform for marketing innovation and breakthrough communication in the digital age, is launching the 2021 annual report. Last year the global agency network organised 4,500 campaigns and digital activations for more than 1,200 clients across 31 countries with a €241M turnover.

mci group shared services platform combines the talent, technology and creative power of its specialist agencies, communities and ventures to form an interdisciplinary collective for the transformation and growth of brands and organisations. In 2021 the group was driving evolution for the customers’ and talents’ communities by:

Consolidating into a next-gen platform for marketing innovation and breakthrough communication in the digital age.



Reinforcing service offer in strategy, concepts, digital engagement technology, activations and experiences and quality staffing with three Black Flower agency studios.



Deepening expertise in customer experience management, audience research, live marketing performance, and demand generation with insidery GmbH taking over FairControl GmbH.



Expanding the unique group of experts, Acceleration Investment Partners – to provide new business models for organisations, fund their need to innovate, enhance their relevance, and grow clients’ revenues.



Committing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and being a catalyst for change, using the skills, voice, and relationships to make a difference.



Developing strategic tools for driving innovation D.I.V.E.© by MCI (Define. Ideate. Visualise. Engage) and F.A.S.T.© by MCI (Future-proof Association Strategic Transformation).



Nurturing people and powering talents by creating a digital learning ecosystem, working on design thinking skills and raising health and well-being.

Sebastien Tondeur, mci group Chief Executive Officer, says: “In the last few years, the landscape of communication has transformed dramatically. As a global player with thirty years of experience in building communities, we are now setting the foundation for the future.”

Discover a comprehensive report on a group’s activities throughout the preceding year: mcigroupannualreport2021.com