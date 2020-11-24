Make Events promotes Emily Hume to Senior Event Producer

Make Events continues to fight back against the global pandemic with another promotion! Make Events further growth and investment sees the company promote Emily Hume to Senior Events Producer. As part of their PIVOT strategy created in response to the global pandemic, Make Events has seen their virtual event offering increase in demand and the company respond to their client needs with the creation of new revenues streams requiring new hires and recognizing growing talent within their existing team. Holly Moore, Founder and CEO comments: “Emily is the quickest person to progress from Events Co-ordinator to Senior Events Producer in the history of the company, it is often a 4 to 5 year process. Advertisement

“It is testament to Emily and all her hard work that she now moves into this senior role, as where Covid has brought challenges to many, it has also given others the opportunity, if they choose to take it, to shine. This promotion gives Emily the recognition she deserves both amongst the team and within our industry.”

Emily started her career on the venue side of events moving into agency in 2017 as Event Co-ordinator at Make Events. During the last few years at the company Emily has made her mark, rapidly climbing the ladder as she took on a successful secondment in Marketing and then moving into the role of Events Producer before her promotion this year.

Emily is also dedicated to the industry outside of her day job, recently awarded as a CN30 Under 30 Winner, is a mentee on this year’s Fast Forward 15 programme and has the role of Events Director for the Female Hospitality Network.

Emily comments; “Working at Make Events has changed so much during the pandemic and it has been an honour to support with the growth of the business. It is so lovely to be recognised with this promotion and I am excited about the next step and continued progress here.”

Holly Continues: “ With the events industry landscape changing week by week, we believe it is our positive approach to the situation that has seen us succeed where others have failed. We hope to be able to continue to deliver exceptional events, both live and virtual, as well as grow our new services which will require further recruitment.”

Over the last eight months, Make Events has added virtual events, a content studio offering graphic design, branded printing, video creation and photography, expanded their prop shop, created a bespoke gift box solution and re-branded its sister company, HM Events, offering private parties.