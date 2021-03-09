Konduko to provide contactless hybrid technology for Event Tech Live’s UK & Europe Show

Konduko, a global supplier of contactless technologies, will provide its award-winning products to Event Tech Live’s (ETL) show in London, ensuring an engaging lead-capture experience for both in-person and virtual exhibitors and attendees.

The tech pioneer has been championing contactless and digital experiences since 2013, with products that allow for exhibitor and attendee data to be exchanged immediately and at a safe, social distance. This smart technology is helping exhibitions and shows across the world get back to business quickly and ETL is the first in the UK to announce its use in 2021.

“We are pleased to be partnering with ETL and showcasing our new hybrid platform,” comments Matthew Harris, Konduko’s CEO and Founder. “We will bring together ETL attendees and exhibitors before, during and after the actual show in a way that allows them to share their experiences – whether they attend in-person or virtually. This is our new FollowMe concept.

“As well as creating engaged communities around event brands, our platform already delivers extraordinary value at shows across the world. Exhibitors achieve between two and 11 times more leads. So, as well as being safer, the potential benefit for those exhibiting at the physical ETL show and from afar is obvious.”

Digital exhibitors can be part of the virtual show or have a physical presence through the ‘Exhibitor not Present’ solution – either way attendee leads are never lost as they will still be able to swap details, in-person or virtually, all without contact.

Attendees win-big with Konduko, too. As well as sharing event experiences, in-person and virtual attendees can connect and even make real-time show suggestions for each other wherever they participate. They can also engage with all ETL’s exhibitors–no matter how or when they decide to attend.

Adam Parry, ETL show organiser comments: “Hybrid events are becoming a staple of the events world and with ETL this November we are looking to combine the powerful experience of a live, physical event with the practicalities and convenience of a virtual show. I’m really happy to have Konduko on-board to help us do this – its technology will be a welcome addition to the ETL family and will mean all our exhibitors and attendees will get a first-class hybrid experience.”