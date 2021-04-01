Event Technology Awards 21 reveals first tranche of judges

The Event Technology Awards 2021 (ETA21) opens for submissions from April 1 and the first wave of judges has been announced, more than 75 per cent of them new to the process.

Eric Kingstad, founder/principal consultant at Kingstad Event Technologists, Canada-based event strategist Mahoganey Jones, Mariska Kesteloo, who is part visionary, part entrepreneur and complete founder of Word of MICE, and Rachel Wimberly, vice president of Business Development at Tarsus Group, a B2B trade show company with 180 events globally, are among 17 names revealed.

Representatives from MCI, Moss, Informa, Mayflower Events, Female Event Planners, Montgomery Events, StayJam Shows, Reed Exhibitions, Dahlia+, Event Tech Lab and ‘live brand storytelling agency’ INVNT, will work alongside them.

The Event Technology Awards’ reputation for recognising and rewarding the very best among hundreds of international entrants is a product of its commitment to source the very best people to order the shortlists.

Adam Parry, co-founder of the Event Technology Awards, comments: “Being connected to brilliant people, experts in particular aspects of tech, is one of the spoils of the job.

“So, it’s great to persuade another illustrious set of individuals to give their time and commitment to ETA21, big thanks to every one of them, and we’re all looking forward to seeing the sort of invention each category attracts.”

Event Technology Awards 2021 is open for entries until July 31 and more judges will be revealed soon. Information about the event, including a full list of categories, is at: www.eventtechnologyawards.co.uk