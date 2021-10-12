Alliance Nationwide Exposition, The Hotel Show Pros, offers “Risk Free Contracts”

Alliance Nationwide Exposition , The Hotel Show Pros, offers the “Risk Free Contract,” accommodating event cancellations at any time, free of fees. The “Risk Free Contract” is designed for meeting planners needing to engage with a General Services Contractor for event planning with the option to cancel at any time completely free from financial penalties.

Alliance’s new offering brings flexibility to events and exposition organizers and managers who want to begin the planning process but are hesitant to commit to a GSC due to the ever-changing landscape surrounding live events. Exposition planners can now have the ability and confidence to work on upcoming events without concern for event cancellation charges.

“As leaders in the exposition industry, it is our responsibility to provide customers flexibility in an uncertain environment,” said Alliance Nationwide Exposition CEO Mark Yuska. “Alliance makes this offering as an investment in our customers’ future. Expositions are vital to the business community and the U.S. economy, so the Risk Free Contract is a solution we can all get behind.”

Nicole Unger, Vice President of Sales added “We listened to our customers and what they need most right now is certainty. Risk Free Contracts allow our customers the freedom to remain proactive throughout their planning cycles with peace of mind. Alliance is proud to offer this new option for all events moving forward.”

Advertisement

The “Risk Free Contract” will be available to all future events without exception. Meeting and event professionals can find more information at www.Alliance-Exposition.com.