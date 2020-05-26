We are makers of unique, bespoke and one-of-a-kind event and exhibition stands across the UK and Europe. A family run enterprise, we work together with creative agencies to turn renders into reality from our state-of-the-art workshop in Essex.

We are passionate about sustainability, that is why our workshop is 100% powered by renewable energy and we source local and sustainable materials to reduce the impact of your event and exhibition on the environment. Once your event or exhibition is complete, we try and reuse as much of it as possible, even turning offcuts from manufacturing into commercial and retail furniture. Anything we cannot reused is sent to our waste contractor that recycles 95% of waste.

Creativity is what drives us. We love conceptualising, designing and building things that have never been done before – showstoppers that will bring your event and exhibition stand to life.

If you need to manufacture something unique – get in touch today!

Contact details:

JJ Ryan

01206 395333

jj@woodfashioners.com

www.woodfashioners.co.uk