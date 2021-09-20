Marriott Hotels UK

A meeting with Marriott has always been anything but “normal”. So, get back to incredible with us. From flexible meeting spaces and unique event add-ons to delicious, energising refreshments, our innovative event packages are designed to make your meetings better than ever.

And with Marriott’s commitment to clean and flexible booking terms promise, you can reconnect with confidence.

Bristol Marriott Royal Hotel

Leicester Marriott Hotel

London Heathrow Marriott Hotel

London Marriott Hotel Kensington

Meetings Made Yours

Customise our simple room-only, day delegate and 24-hour packages with trend-inspired extras from our meetings Wish List to make your event not only productive, but memorable too. And our special event packages are designed to transform your meeting from day to night.

Meetings Made Virtual

We’ve redefined the meeting experience to enable you to reconnect your team, wherever they are. Our portfolio of over 45 Marriott hotels located in and around every major city in the UK can be virtually linked together. That means you can host your event at different Marriott hotels in multiple geographic locations, reducing your delegates need to travel. With our Hybrid Meeting package and delicious menus, all delegates can enjoy the same experience, whether they are at hotels in London, Bristol, Leeds or Edinburgh.

Meetings Made Online

Marriott hotels are great for those smaller meetings, too. And you can book them online instantly at MarriottMeetingRooms.co.uk . Payment is made online and you’ll receive instant confirmation. Simple.

Meetings Made Rewarding

When you host an eligible meeting with Marriott, you’ll earn Marriott Bonvoy™ Events points that you can redeem towards your next meeting or free night stays worldwide. What’s more, if you book before 31st March 2022 for meetings and events taking place between 1st September 2021 and 31st August 2022, you’ll receive double Marriott Bonvoy™ Event points and 5% off your master bill.

It’s time to get together. Leave it to us, the Meeting Makers.

Contact Details:

mhrs.ltnch.nationalsales@marriott.com

https://www.marriottmeetingrooms.co.uk/