At Incentli, we help people get the most out of their event experience. Our platform agnostic event gamification engine increases attendee engagement and exhibitor ROI. Incentli rewards attendees with virtual coins for conducting themselves throughout an event.

Attendees spend their coins in a rewards store run by the exhibitors and sponsors. Exhibitors can offer their products, services and even swag! Store items can be listed for sale, posted as a raffle draw or auction, or set as a fundraiser. Incentli records the reward store transactions for exhibitor lead generations and reporting. Stimulate further engagement with resettable competitive and collaborative leaderboards.

Benefits

Increase Attendee Engagement: award virtual currency for any attendee action. Ex: attending sessions, conversations with exhibitors (badge scanning), polls, networking, participating in the community etc. Increase Registrations: award virtual currency for registering and for successful friend referrals. Increase Exhibitor ROI: exhibitors gain further visibility at the event by offering rewards. Store transactions are reported for lead generations.

Features

Manage the coin earning economy. You set the coin values for every event action

Put anything in your store that is tailored to the interests of your attendees

Segregate your audience into teams, each with their own unique rewards store

Give exhibitors and sponsors access to the store to manage their rewards and leads

Use our easy redemption tools: Self-serve, Approvals, Digital downloads, and a Shipping integration.

Serve in-person, virtual, or hybrid events

Open API and Zapier – Connect any other systems (e-commerce) and award coins for other actions

Skyrocket engagement and exhibitor ROI at your next event. Schedule a demo with us today.

Contact Details:

Advertisement

https://incentli.com/