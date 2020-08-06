Virtual events can work well, delivering the same content and message as a live event, but at ‘arm’s length’ with no one actually meeting face to face. Meet at your desk or from home globally

We can arrange for your presenters to connect live via any available video link and participate in keynote or panel sessions, just as if they were on stage.

If your presenters prefer it, we can remote record presentations, allowing us to rehearse, edit and enhance before broadcast.

We stream live to your audience who can view online from any device, participating with live Q&A, slide sharing and polling.

Advertisement

Secure registration, document links, full post event reporting and replay is included.

Contact Details:

+44 7718536099

https://icon-presentations.co.uk/

113 Business Design Centre

52 Upper Street,

London

N1 0QH