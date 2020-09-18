As the most user-friendly event management platform, Guestboard is an affordable and flexible solution for managing groups of 10 – 1000+. From team retreats to virtual conferences, the modular event “widgets” allow you to pick and choose exactly which features you’d like to enhance your guest experience. Events under 30 people are completely free, and you can create your event-ready page in under 2 minutes!

Founded in 2018, Guestboard began by bringing wedding guests together– so they could stay informed, feel included, and save money by collectively sharing flight deals, planning carpools, and more. Quickly expanding into more event types, Guestboard has continued to offer a scalable invitation and engagement platform that’s easy for organizers of ANY technical ability to set up and keep their group on the same page.

Inviting others to your event board is easy. You can send invitations via email, upload a CSV of your contacts, or share/post an invitation link– which your guests can use to RSVP and join without ever needing to register with a password. The iOS and Android apps allow both organizers and guests to access their Guestboard events on the go, and easily create new events if they choose.

The growing list of Guestboard’s free event “widgets” include the following:

Guest List – Send invitations and manage RSVP’s

– Send invitations and manage RSVP’s Message Board – an intuitive forum to keep topics organized and drive engagement

– an intuitive forum to keep topics organized and drive engagement Chat – linear chat room, ideal for smaller groups

– linear chat room, ideal for smaller groups Schedule – a detailed event agenda/timeline, with per-item RSVP capabilities

– a detailed event agenda/timeline, with per-item RSVP capabilities Video Chat – schedule and host multiple, integrated video conferences within your event board

– schedule and host multiple, integrated video conferences within your event board Collaborative Checklist – perfect for packing lists, to-do items, etc.

– perfect for packing lists, to-do items, etc. Photo Wall – a central place for your group to post their best memories

– a central place for your group to post their best memories Shared Resources – upload documents and other important links for quick reference

– upload documents and other important links for quick reference Accommodations Map – find available Airbnb’s and hotels near the venue location.

Contact Details:

Peter Vandendriesse

1135 N Virgil,

Los Angeles, CA 90029

United States

info@guestboard.co

https://guestboard.co/