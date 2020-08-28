Processed with VSCO with p5 preset

FORTUNE are a multi-award winning London based event band.

This slick 5-11 piece band composed of London’s hottest session musicians will dazzle your event. Whatever the line-up, FORTUNE pack a HUGE punch to rival any DJ, band or celebrity act and continually WOW audiences at events around the world!

Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, corporate event, charity ball, virtual event, store opening, luxury brand, PR stunt, Christmas party, NYE celebration- you name it, FORTUNE have done it!

From their roots at The Royal Academy of Music, all members balance performing at exclusive events alongside collectively working with some of the biggest names in the UK Top 40 & The West End. Choose from their versatile 5-11 piece line-ups and all in-between including DJs, dancers and more!

Advertisement

With unrivalled energy and crowd interaction – Come join the Fortune party today!

Testimonials:

I just want to say how amazing the bands were and that I truly can’t say thank you enough! Brilliant night and selection of music! Thank you once again – what a band! Would definitely recommend them to anyone! Richard

We weren’t sure what we wanted music-wise – we left the whole night under Natalie’s supervision – and my goodness did she deliver – all the band were great – especially playing the old 70s numbers with a modern twist – got my daughters and my mother up dancing together – a night we will never forget – they are already booked in to do our next family event! Suzy & Ray

We’ve used many signed, well-known bands before for company events and I would say Fortune – still love the name – match up with any in terms of talent and crowd reaction, a big thumbs up. Private Jet Brokerage

Contact Details:

07880707185

info@fortuneband.co.uk

www.fortuneband.co.uk