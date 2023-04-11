The Royal Welsh Showground: The ideal Mid-Wales venue for events of all sizes

Top of Article

Set in the heart of rural Wales, the Royal Welsh Showground features a variety of buildings and meeting spaces, conference facilities, free parking, and exhibition space, along with super-fast broadband connections and a permanent 4G mobile phone mast onsite. We host an array of exciting events of all sizes throughout the year, set against the spectacular views of the Welsh countryside.

The impressive 150-acre showground hosts the iconic four-day Royal Welsh Show each July, attracting more than 200,000 visitors, and boosting tourism in Wales. Located in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells where the main trunk roads, the A470 and A483 cross, it is one of the best-connected venues in Mid-Wales, with public transport links and accommodation close by.

Whether it’s for a business meeting, conference, wedding ceremony or reception, large exhibition, gala dinner, music concert, outside sporting event, antiques fair, dog show, or sheep sale… the showground is the perfect venue to tailor to your individual needs.

In 2018, we were delighted to host the Urdd Eisteddfod, Europe’s largest youth festival, attracting up to 95,000 visitors each year.

The Members Centre is a light and airy space with a capacity of up to 200. With splendid views from the balcony overlooking the Main Ring, tall ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring, the newest building on site offers the ideal venue for conferences, seminars, receptions, and business meetings.

The South Glamorgan Hall is our largest building and has a maximum capacity of 3000 – perfect for large conferences, concerts, exhibitions, and corporate events.

The Food Hall houses a large uninterrupted exhibition hall with under-floor service points. There are ancillary washrooms and adjoining storage space. The first floor comprises of an open space suitable for many uses, such as exhibitions, launches, and conferences, and is equipped with a small kitchenette.

The two-story International Pavilion is the ideal place to host meetings, training days, presentations, and smaller conferences. This building is also licensed for wedding civil ceremonies and receptions.

This is just a flavour of the spaces we have available to hire. If you are interested in booking your next event with us, contact our Events Officer at 01982 553683 or email events@rwas.co.uk. We have helped facilitate thousands of events over the years and are more than happy to talk through your plans and help you decide which venue would suit you best.

Visit rwas.wales to find out more!

www.rwas.wales (English) | www.cafc.cymru (Welsh)

