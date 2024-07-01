5 reasons why you should book your next event with Sandown Park Racecourse

Step into a world where elegance meets excitement, and let Sandown Park Racecourse redefine your event experience. Here are 5 reasons why you should book your next event with us:

Versatile Spaces for Every Occasion:

Sandown Park Racecourse is not just a world-class racecourse; it’s a versatile event venue. Whether you’re planning a corporate conference, a small meeting, a trade exhibition, or a grand celebration, our picturesque site offers flexible indoor facilities and beautiful outdoor spaces to suit every occasion.

Award-Winning Catering for Culinary Excellence:

Indulge your guests with our award-winning catering services that span the entire spectrum – from snacks and canapés to buffets and fine dining. Our exceptional chefs meticulously prepare fresh, healthy, and delicious fare, ethically sourced and customised to meet diverse needs, ensuring a culinary experience that tantalises taste buds and promotes well-being.

Convenient Location and Accessibility:

Located in the leafy county of Surrey, Sandown Park Racecourse provides a breath of fresh air from inner city venues. Easily accessible from London and many counties further afield, our venue offers ample parking with no congestion charges. We are the ideal choice for events that need to accommodate a London audience or participants from various regions.

Year-Round Availability and Flexible Booking Options:

Sandown Park Racecourse hosts world-class racing events 24 days a year, offering exclusive hospitality and sponsorship opportunities. For the remaining days, our fabulous facilities are available for consumer and trade exhibitions, conferences, small meetings, training sessions, team-building events, and parties. Whatever your event needs, odds are we’ve got it covered!

Exceptional Facilities and Unmatched Services:

Enjoy a seamless event experience with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment, complimentary Wi-Fi, and free, ample on-site parking – integral components of the Sandown Park Racecourse experience. Our commitment to excellence is underscored by accreditations from esteemed organisations like the HBAA, ABPCO, and AIM, ensuring that your event is executed to perfection.

Flooring in our main Surrey hall updated in Jan 2023.

