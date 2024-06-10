Mehler Texnologies to Showcase Innovative Solutions at The Showman’s Show 2024

Mehler Texnologies® – part of Freudenberg Performance Materials – is the globally recognised specialist for coated technical textiles. With more than 80 years of experience in coating and weaving the company stands for reliability and quality. From three production plants the company supplies customers in over 80 countries.

At this year’s Showman’s Show, we are highlighting our exceptional Tent Material manufactured with low wick yarns. With over two decades of proven reliability and quality as the number one supplier for tent materials in the UK.

When it comes to tent materials, VALMEX® FR 650-2 stands out for its outstanding performance. Designed for demanding applications, this polyester PVC coated fabric offers a winning combination of features:

Low-Wick Yarns: Prevent moisture absorption, enhances resistance to fungus, and contributes to overall durability.

UV-Resistant: Boasts high UV resistance, ensuring longevity even under intense sunlight.

Dirt-Repellent: Acrylic coating on both sides, resists dirt and is easy to clean.

“Here at Custom Covers we are always striving to manufacture the best possible product for our customers: Mehler Texnologies our principle PVC coated cloth manufacturer make us cloth which is woven from yarn that is given a low-wick treatment before weaving: this promotes more robust anti wicking and longer product life.

Everyone wants long lasting PVC marquee covers: using Mehler’s low-wick product works out at less cost per use.“ says Robert Sanders MD Custom Covers (1984) Ltd.

Come and visit us at this year's Showman's Show

