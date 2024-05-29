Radisson Hotels – professional solutions for all sectors

Benefit from tailored support and custom-made solutions designed to suit your individual requirements. We have a track record of delivering successful events for clients in a variety of sectors and have dedicated specialists for specific industries such as healthcare, automotive, or finance. No matter your sector, Radisson Hotels will help you meet your goals and deliver a memorable experience for your delegates.

Entertainment

Entertainment travel is unique. Having the right partners by your side, who truly understand and cater to your specific needs, is important for the success of each project.

With precise attention to detail and unrivalled level of service, Radisson Hotels are uniquely positioned to meet your expectations with our best-in-class, expert accommodation for the entertainment industry. Whether you’re handling film and TV productions, celebrity travel, band and show tours or on-location fashion shoots, you can trust us to be the perfect host for your group.

Automotive

We know that finding the right venue is one of the most important elements that contribute to the success of an event, especially when it comes to product launches. Radisson Meetings offers you a selection of stunning venues that can accommodate static or dynamic exhibitions, an opportunity to demonstrate your cars’ potential. If you’re showcasing the latest electric car, several of our eco-labelled hotels have electric car charging points too.

Government

Partner with Radisson Hotels and benefit from special discounts and exclusive government rates at more than 450 properties across EMEA. We understand compliance obligations and our accommodation and meeting and event solutions are designed with this in mind.

Financial services

We understand that your events represent an important investment and need to not only give delegates an experience that is memorable but also demonstrate effective return on objectives. At Radisson Meetings we work with financial service providers of all sizes and deliver tailored solutions for their meetings and events to help them achieve their goals. Whether an advisory board or a large conference, you can be sure your event is in good hands when working with us.

Sports travel

Whether you’re on the road for a youth league tournament or a collegiate championship, traveling with a team can be a challenge. That’s why we developed the Sports Approved Program to support teams and athletes of all ages, with all the services, facilities, and little extras to make their stay as restorative as possible. Our Sports Approved program is designed to meet the highest requirements with services designed to let your team rest, regroup, and recharge while helping you stay focused on your goals.

Healthcare

Our team understands the regulatory requirements governing the healthcare industry and we take the time to learn about your company’s internal policies. From inquiry to delivery, we make sure that we integrate this knowledge into the very fabric of our processes. So, when choosing Radisson Meetings, you can be confident that your event will be executed in a professional and appropriate way.

As part of Radisson Hotels our loyalty program supports planners and bookers of meetings where they can earn valuable points and enjoy more exclusive benefits when choosing Radisson Hotels for their upcoming meetings or events with Radisson Rewards. Join here and start earning points now.

