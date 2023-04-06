Sandown Park Racecourse part of The Jockey Club Venues

Top of Article

At The Jockey Club Venues, it’s not just on the track where the action happens. Known for world class horse racing, our Venues also offers versatile and flexible locations to deliver exceptional quality conferences and events throughout the country.

Situated in the leafy county of Surrey, offering breath-taking scenery, and steeped in history, yet within very easy reach of London audiences, Sandown Park Racecourse is a breath of fresh air from inner city venues.

Sandown Park has built an enviable reputation as one of the top event venues in the country for many reasons and it’s easy to see why.

Easily accessible with excellent road and rail links, and with an abundance of parking and even an on-site Hotel, Sandown is the perfect venue to gather your teams together.

Whether it be an intermediate high-level meeting, or an all company away day, our wonderful venue can cater for it all.

We have acres of outdoor space which lends itself impressively to team building events. As well as offering a range of onsite activities including dry-slope skiing, golf, go karting and sky walking through the treetops, we also have a selection of specialist partners who can provide an array of activities such as archery, It’s a knockout and treasure hunts. If you can dream it, we can do it.

The Sky really is the limit!

Our indoor spaces all have the latest audio-visual equipment, allowing you to create a hybrid meeting with colleagues from all over the world. In today’s modern climate, the ability to bring your teams together remains essential, but is harder than ever to achieve, however we can make the whole process straightforward and effortless.

It’s vital to keep your colleagues fed and watered throughout your event and our fresh, healthy and delicious food which is thoughtfully and carefully prepared by our team of exceptional chefs is crucial.

Ingredients are ethically sourced from local suppliers wherever possible. Impact on the environment is reduced through sustainable produce and practises, waste is minimised, and dishes are seasonal, fresh and balanced with a focus on promoting healthy eating as well as providing choice for those with dietary requirements.

We tailor the food offerings to our clients’ requirements, so if you fancy having a BBQ menu for a team building day or a light lunch for 25, we cater for all needs, styles, and occasions.

Please do call our helpful team for further information or to begin creating your dream event with us:

Call – 01372 464 348

Email – Sandown.events@thejockeyclub.co.uk

Web – https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/sandown/venue-hire/

Social – Sandown Park Racecourse: Overview | LinkedIn

