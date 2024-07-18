After a break in recording (and an eventful football tournament) we are delighted to welcome back the Event Industry News Podcast, host, James Dickinson is joined by Valentina Ruffoni, Founder of Beyond The Event, International Event Strategy, Production & Management. In this episode Valentina explores how following University she started her event career on a cruise ship hosting activities then when the pandemic hit she pivoted to community based events.

Last year Valentina decided to purely focus on events rather than online communities following a chance panel where she stood in to deliver a panel when a speaker.

Other topics covered include:

The importance of knowing to say no for the right reasons in case sudden changes could break an event.

Valentina’s opinion on hybrid events and how best to approach them as two events in one

Turning regular events into experiences, often overlooked but the little things really take an event to the next level

