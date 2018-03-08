Advertisement

Can a conference be delivered virtually & still engage?

Adam Parry - 0
It’s a question more frequently posed than ever before. And it’s hardly surprising when you consider the time and budget constraints of staging physical...

Protec shines at Jeddah World Fest!

BeSixth strengthens global positioning and reach with appointment of Jon Leshay

New research finds the atmosphere of UK sporting events is at...

EventsCase: The Industry’s Choice

FIA Connect, the world’s only major digital trade event for the...

Adam Parry - 0
Farnborough International confirms that FIA Connect, the world’s only major digital trade event for the aerospace and defence industries, will take place on 13...

Hopin raises $400 million to scale innovation for hybrid experiences

Adam Parry - 0
Series C Co-led by Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, with IVP; Sriram Krishnan from Andreessen Horowitz to Join Hopin BoardAnthony Kennada Named as CMO,...

Creative Technology Celebrate Women in AV Worldwide

Global video production and live streaming pioneer, Dreamtek, sees 40% growth...

UK Music welcome Chancellor’s ‘step in right direction’ for self-employed –...

Looking forward with We Are The Fair

Podcast Special: Helen Moon from EventWell talks Event Wellbeing week 2018

Adam Parry - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSkGFVz7ZPg Download this episode (right click and save) Starting from Monday 17th September, the Event Industry News podcast will publish a special episode each day to coincide...

How to get event tech to deliver rather than just being...

Krowdthink awarded best innovation for crowd resilience

Western Business Exhibitions confirms partnership with Gleanin for 2019

ETL Replay: Creating digital interactive attractions at exhibitions

Max Bull steps up as chair of the AEV

Adam Parry - 0
Max Bull, executive director of venue sales at the Business Design Centre (pictured above), has been elected chair of the Association of Event Venues...

ESSA builds ‘strong and dynamic’ board

The Duke of Edinburgh Award Foundation chooses eventpowwow to support their...

AIM Group presents a new White Paper on how to innovate Exhibitions and make...

Adam Parry - 0
When organising an exhibition or the exhibition area of a congress, we need to ask how we can increase the real, added value offered...

2000trees Festival enjoys fully cashless success with PlayPass

Paul Allott - 0
RFID implementation sees bar queues reduced, trade increased at this year’s 2000trees festival, 12 – 14 July, 2018. 2000trees, the latest UK festival to go 100%...

New Hirehop rental software attracts technical event production specialists

Adam Parry - 0
Sparq​,​ part of the​ ​Saville Group​, are technical event production specialists who create stunning live and online experiences at every scale through their unique...

Portable Toilets Limited (PTL)

EIN Directory - 0
The UK's leading provider of all manner of sanitation to the event industry! For 30 years we have been the trusted supplier to many of...

Hio Launches ‘Virtual Lounge’ & ‘Network Now’ To Help Cultivate Meaningful Virtual Connections

Adam Parry - 0
Hio, “hit it off,” the leading networking and events platform that allows users to open the app and discover interesting people and events nearby,...
The Unpopular Opinion Part 4 – why do event organisations have...

Molly Hookings - 0
Part 4 of our Unpopular Opinion series asks telling questions relating to the marketing spend of event organisers… Marketing guru Mark Ritson stated: “‘digital’ marketing...
