Zicket Celebrate Taking Home Three Event Technology Awards

Hong Kong based ticketing & RFID provider, Zicket, swept up three awards at this year’s Event Technology Awards ceremony, including “Best use of Technology at a Brand Event”, for their work on The Grounds HK. “Best Venue Installation” at the Hong Kong Observation Wheel & AIA Vitality Park, and “Best Technology Partnership” alongside their restaurant POS partners Eats365.

Overcoming the challenges of the past 18 months hasn’t been easy, with Hong Kong imposing some of the strictest and longest lasting social distancing measures seen anywhere, but the Zicket team along with their partners and clients have gone and continue to go above and beyond to ensure Hong Kongers stay entertained while staying safe.

Simon Wilson – Managing Director of The Grounds explains: “Zicket are best in class operators and an invaluable resource when it comes to planning and executing a new event concept. They brought years of collective events and technology experience to the project and acted as an extension of our own team. When devising completely new event tools for the ‘new normal’ it was very reassuring to have a technology and ticketing partner that not only had a deep understanding of planning and executing a ticketing campaign, but also had their finger on the pulse of global trends and developments in COVID responsible best practice for large format events. When a solution was not readily available they helped create or retrofit something to meet our needs, taking account of timeline and budget and always proposing sensible solutions. Zicket has helped us redefine the standard for COVID-responsible event experiences and we are proud to partner with them going forward as our exclusive ticketing and technology provider.”

The Zicket team have an exciting winter ahead, with a jam packed schedule including a winter series of events at the soon to reopen The Grounds, a venue based at the AIA Vitality Park that justifiably professes to be Hong Kong’s ultimate socially distanced entertainment experience.

If you’re in Hong Kong and in search of plans for the festive season, stay tuned as Zicket and their partners announce some unmissable events over the coming weeks.