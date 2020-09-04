Your Stand Builder: 2.5% cashback offer to all worldwide exhibitors!

Registered YSB exhibitor members can earn a rebate on their exhibition stand costs, simply by confirming their stand builder via our web platform

At Your Stand Builder we know that 2020 has been a tough year for many companies around the world, and as a result marketing budgets have unfortunately been significantly impacted across businesses of all sizes.

YSB want to do whatever we can to support the strong “bounce back” of events and are committed to working with our members to help get them back at trade shows as quickly as possible.

We are therefore launching a special offer to all our exhibitor members – EARN 2.5% CASHBACK on your exhibition stand projects when you find a stand builder and accept a quote via our online platform. Yes, that means 2.5% of your project value paid back to you as cash, directly to your bank account!

Managing Director & Founder of YSB, Matthew Funge:

“We’re really pleased to now offer all YSB exhibitor members cashback on their exhibition stands if they successfully find a stand builder using our free platform, and we hope that this financial incentive will help many companies return to exhibiting as soon as possible. Exhibition stands can cost tens of thousands, representing a considerable expense for exhibitors, and we hope to reduce the financial burden by returning some of that money to them simply for making use of our service.”

To receive the cashback offer, exhibitors simply need to post a free project listing on the YSB website and accept one of the received quotes via the platform. Once done, the cashback payment will be automatically scheduled.

