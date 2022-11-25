YOONITY launch two platforms for virtual events and 360° interactive experiences

Yoonity successfully launched at Event Tech Live last week and showcased their CONNECT and EXPLORE platforms.

Co-Founder Aaron Dewey, “We couldn’t have hoped for a better launch, we really enjoyed our time at Event Tech Live and we would like to thank everyone who visited our stand. We met many interesting attendees and fellow exhibitors with a broad range of use cases. We’re looking forward to developing these opportunities into interactive events and experiences that engage and genuinely make a difference.”

Sitting at the core of Yoonity’s beliefs is the agility to provide virtual solutions across all formats, from a simple video call meeting through to an always open 3D experience. Yoonity have two feature-rich customisable platforms designed with integration throughout.

Yoonity Connect is a flexible virtual events platform with multiple opportunities to connect and populate with content. Registration to analytics, full brand customisation and real-time evolution. Build infinite areas, embed streams, integrate apps/content, network, move attendees and tag users to specific areas, notifications or content.

Yoonity Explore is our 360° interactive experiences platform, allowing you to take your attendees…anywhere! Using bespoke 3D modelling, 360˚ photography or video, Yoonity create user-friendly immersive content experiences for individual events or always open instances. Add live streams, embedded video, gamification, animation, web apps, networking – the possibilities are endless. Yoonity stand alone 360˚ Experiences are built for web browsers and VR headsets. Both platform’s also combine to create a completely unique, unified virtual destination, enabling multiple touchpoints to interact with your audience. When Explore sits within Connect attendees stay for longer and engage with more content, providing more analytics, higher scoring feedback and increased retention for future events.

To find out more, say hello to Founders – aaron@yoonity.co.uk or anthony@yoonity.co.uk, connect on LinkedIn, or call on 0117 990 2390.