Yolking From Home is the virtual team bonding activity that gives you the buzz of being together

“A.M.A.Z.I.N.G. This interactive game show is creative and has fun games unlike anything else I have seen on the market!” Sara Hajir – HSBC

Click for 2 Minute Trailer

The event is themed as an 80’s Games show, with sound effects, hosts in costume, theme music, a dollop of cheese and Steamed Egg’s signature relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s like being back in the pub together after work. Everyone who took part had an absolutely great time. I think it really boosted morale” – Smart Pensions

Advertisement

Yolking From Home blows past anything else you’ve tried on a team video call by using online tools in completely different ways. Organisers can choose from six original challenges to create your own unique experience. All games require a heavy amount of conversation and group decision making to be successful.

Activities include learning new things about each-other, working together to create masterpieces of art under time pressure, guessing what the public thinks about niche trends. Contestants will also race through wikipedia and work out “Where On Earth?” they have been dropped random on the planet.

Other Info

Included in your event is full hosting, real time leaderboards, bespoke landing pages for your company which include a follow up with the funniest highlight screenshots and best answers. Support with pre-event guest communication to get maximum attendance and create some hype!

30 min, 60 min and 90 min version available to fit your agenda.

Ideal for: Virtual team socials, Online away days, An icebreaker to accompany an online meeting OR Build rapport with a new team and staff.

We can host from 6 to 250 guests in one competition. 125 players can play concurrently.

Customers Include HSBC, Sky, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, AXA.

Rated 5* by 100% of customers on Google Reviews.

Themed versions available including Christmas Party packages.

Prices work out around £22 – 27 per person and are charged based on the number of games you play and the number of guests attending.

To get a demo or quote please visit Steamed Egg or email Jason@steamedegg.co.uk

Advertising Feature