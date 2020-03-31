Yarnfield Park Sets up Market Stall to sell Fruit and Veg to Community

Yarnfield Park Training and Conference Centre, part of The Venues Collection, set up a pop up market stall to sell their surplus fruit and vegetables to the community. Staff set up the stall in the conference centre’s foyer and invited members of the local community via Facebook to buy produce at supermarket prices.

Jason Petty, general manager of Yarnfield Park said: “We wanted to do something to help our local community whilst ensuring that the fruit and veg we had at our venue did not go to waste. The village of Yarnfield – where the Centre is located – has many retired residents but does not have a local shop so many of them have been unable to get to the supermarkets in the nearby towns. The stall was a success and we sold out in just a couple of hours!”

The stall was manned by Centre staff and operated with stringent safety measures – including a distancing queuing system, contactless payments and sanitisers for customers to use before entering the building. Staff were protected with gloves and masks to ensure their safety.

Yarnfield Park Training and Conference Centre is located in Staffordshire and is one of eight venues within The Venues Collection.