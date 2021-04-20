Wyboston Lakes Resort awarded ‘world class’ status by Best Companies

Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedfordshire has been awarded a 3-star accreditation for the second time by Best Companies, based on employee feedback. This means the venue is considered a ‘world class’ employer in terms of employee engagement.

The conference, training and leisure venue’s Best Companies Index (BCI) score and potential listing in the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ lists will be announced at Best Companies Live, a virtual event on 21 May.

Steve Jones, Managing Director said: “After the toughest year this company has ever experienced, we are thrilled that our team is so engaged and has commented so positively on working at Wyboston Lakes Resort. It is feedback like this that spurs us on to keep improving things for the team and to try even harder to make Wyboston a great place to work, no matter what life throws at us.

“We believe that having a happy healthy team makes the difference to our guests, to each other and to the future success and growth of our business.”

The 380-acre resort employs over 200 people across two modern conference venues, a four-star hotel, spa, 18-hole golf course and extensive serviced offices.

Accolades from Best Companies are regarded among the UK’s most comprehensive and coveted, with a rigorous process determining the merits of organisations from all industries, by assessing the methods in which they encourage, motivate and engage with their employees.

The list is compiled using scores (on a scale of 1 to 1000) from employees’ responses to questions within the Best Companies survey on a range of factors including leadership, pay and work-life balance. Ratings are then determined from that score, ranging from ‘One to Watch’ to one star acknowledged as ‘very good’, two stars as ‘outstanding’ and three stars as ‘world class’