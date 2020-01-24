World’s 3rd largest ticket sales venue, SEC, improves online inclusion with Recite Me

Scottish Event Campus has added assistive technology called Recite Me to its websites to allow everyone to discover events and book tickets online with ease.

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) features the SEC Centre, five interconnected exhibition and meeting spaces, the iconic 3,000-seat SEC Armadillo and the SSE Hydro – a 13,000 capacity concert, sporting and special events arena.

Attracting an audience of more than a million visitors each year, it is consistently ranked by Pollstar in the top 10 arenas globally, alongside iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and The O2.

To continue SEC’s mission to make its venues as accessible as possible, SEC wanted to address online inclusion as well as physical accessibility.

So, SEC recently added web accessibility software called Recite Me to the Scottish Event Campus website and the SSE Hydro website to make them fully accessible.

The Recite Me assistive toolbar supports people with a wide range of disabilities, learning difficulties and people who don’t speak English as their first language.

Accessibility and language support will allow everyone to customise the SEC and SSE Hydro websites in a way that works best for them, in order to understand and read website content easily.

The accessibility toolbar provides website visitors with text to speech functionality, fully customisable styling options, reading aids and a translation tool with over 100 languages, including 35 text to speech voices, plus other features.

SEC also takes physical accessibility seriously and its venues are easy to physically access for visitors with mobility difficulties and accessibility needs.

SEC currently holds an ‘Attitude is Everything’ Gold Award and is committed to continually improving its venues in order to maintain this gold accessibility level.

Ross Dempsey, digital marketing manager at Scottish Event Campus said: “We are committed to making a visit to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) an enjoyable experience for everyone and that includes using our websites.

“We recently launched the ability for users to purchase accessible tickets to our events online and once we discovered Recite Me, we felt it was a great addition to improve the functionality of our websites.

“We are very impressed with the Recite Me software and as well as accessibility tools, the language translator allows our conference visitors from around the world to find the information they need.”