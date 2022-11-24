Woodfashioners introduce carbon receipts to help experiential agencies track and reduce their climate impact

Woodfashioners ltd, the bespoke event fabrication company based in Essex, has become one of the first fabricators to start providing its clients with a carbon receipt for the production and installation of events, exhibitions, activations, and retail displays.

As part of its sustainability drive, and since it signed up to the SME Climate Commitment, woodfashioners has been looking at ways to half its carbon by 2030 and achieve net zero before 2040.

It found that one of the best ways to achieve this goal was by engaging with its clients, primarily design and experiential agencies, to understand the carbon impact of each project they work on together.

The woodfashioners carbon receipt

This led to the launch of the woodfashioners carbon receipt – a simple and easy to understand bill which summarises the carbon created from the materials used in an event (and what happens to them after the event), fabrication, delivery, installation and derig.

It is hoped that the collection and analysis of this information will allow woodfashioners and its clients to discuss and deploy carbon reduction strategies on future projects from the initial design stage, all the way through to post-production.

Aligned to industry initiatives

This initiative is particularly timely given that most of woodfashioners clients are members of isla (the event industry sustainability initiative) and are using their TRACE platform to track and reduce carbon from events. The carbon receipt provided by woodfashioners will now give clients all the data they need to fill out the TRACE platform with respect to the production of their event.

Keeping the carbon bill low

To help keep the carbon bill as low as possible, woodfashioners have been working hard to measure, report and reduce their emissions as a company too.

Its workshop is powered by 100% renewable energy and green gas provided by Ecotricity, they use local suppliers and sustainably sourced materials whenever possible, and any waste not reused is sent to the most advanced recycling centre in the region. You can read more about this on the GHG emissions section of their website.

Offsetting emissions

Reducing and avoiding emissions from the start of an event should always be the main priority and is something woodfashioners clients will be able to do more of with the information from the carbon receipts.

Offsetting any emissions that are produced is also important, and now clients of woodfashioners can choose to do that themselves or directly with the company through the purchasing of carbon credits from Gold Standard – investing in initiatives around the world that actively reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

If you would like to know more about this initiative, you can reach out to JJ Ryan from woodfashioners for more information.

SPONSORED CONTENT