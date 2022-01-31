Wolves Summit launches new event format to connect global LPs with fund managers, and scaleups across Central Eastern Europe

Wolves Summit, the organiser of the most active technology and innovation conference in Central Eastern Europe, which brings together 2000+ of startups and investors every year, is announcing a new event format – Alpha Wolves. This is a two-day event dedicated to global LPs, fund managers & scaleups. On the 7th and 8th of April, hundreds of scaleup founders, regional and international investors and Limited Partners will meet in Warsaw to explore funding opportunities.This is a unique opportunity for scaleup owners, i.e. companies that have already completed at least the first round of financing, have a developing product, and are now establishing their core competencies and departments to scale up their business.

Wolves Summit, which organises the technology conference of the same name connecting early-stage startups and investors, is going one step further this year. The brand new Alpha Wolves conference is all about opportunities and possibilities for fund managers and scaleups to find the right investment partner. Hosted at Trend House, Warsaw on April 7 and 8 and online, representatives of innovative scaleups will meet with investors from Central and Eastern Europe to provide a forum for networking and exchanging valuable business experience.

Alpha Wolves is a two-day, exclusive forum where scaleups can get the know-how they need and build networking, and investors can find innovative and thriving businesses. The conference will feature presentations and panel discussions.

The first day of Alpha Wolves will be aimed at representatives of scaleups who want to learn how to accelerate the development of their business and achieve success in the current business environment. The second day is planned for investors, general and limited partners – they will learn about current trends and opportunities in the European market.

“Nearly 400 business CEOs, representatives of over 200 scaleups, 150 general partners, investment and venture capital funds and 50 limited partners have already signed up for our event. We expect that this year the number of participants will exceed 1000, which will be a very impressive result considering the fact that Alpha Wolves is a brand new event that will be held for the first time,” emphasizes Michael Chaffe, CEO of Wolves Summit adding that the number of participants is growing all the time. Among the companies whose representatives will appear at Alpha Wolves, Chaffe mentions ACP Partners, BVV, Octopus Investments, Penjana Kapital, Multiple Capital, AXA Venture Partners and Mouro Capital (Santander).

“This is the first event of this type that we organize. So far, we have mainly conducted meetings of investors and fund managers with startups, but our conferences were also very popular among representatives of scaleups – that is how the idea of creating a separate, more exclusive event aimed only at them was born. We wanted to create a forum for exchanging ideas, a space for networking and a chance to develop. Moreover, business relationships established during Alpha Wolves or ideas born during the forum have an indescribable impact on economic development in our region – thriving companies, technologies and new jobs are a benefit to all residents of Central and Eastern Europe,” continues Michael Chaffe.

This year’s Alpha Wolves event is created by Wolves Summit – the organiser of the 3-day conference of the same name, which has been held periodically since 2015. Over this time, Wolves Summit has brought together a total of 7348 startups, 3070 investors and 4687 managers from 90 countries. Participants of the event had the opportunity to listen to speeches by experts from all over the world, take part in 1:1 meetings and establish unique business relationships at the exclusive Networking Party & Chillout Zone.

The aim of the organisers is to repeat the success of the conference organised for several years. Just as Wolves Summit has grown to become one of the most active events for startups and investors in the CEE region, the organisers are planning to make Alpha Wolves the go to platform for scaleups and Series A and beyond investors.

The Wolves Summit conference is a major event for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations, while the Alpha Wolves conference, organised for the first time this year, is an exclusive event for scaleups, investors, and financial institutions.

Online and in-person tickets for the event can be purchased at https://alpha.wolvessummit.com