WM Events announces promotion of Leigh Clemmons to sales & design director

Atlanta-based event design firm WM Events is pleased to announce the promotion of Leigh Clemmons, CMP to sales & design director.

With the company for nearly 12 years, Clemmons is responsible for driving the signature creative vision that WM is known for, leading the design team and spearheading sales initiatives. In her new capacity, Clemmons will ensure consistency with the company’s vision and maintain its standards of pitch-perfect style while growing revenue.

“Leigh has been a significant asset to WM Events from the beginning,” said William Fogler, principal, WM Events. “She has just about done it all in our organization, and her part in developing innovative strategies has been invaluable. Additionally, her input was vital in implementing the new technologies and services we have offered during the pandemic. I am thrilled to recognize Leigh for her multitude of talents.”

Clemmons began her career as a theatrical production assistant at Emory University, where she created stage sets and lighting designs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in theater studies and Italian studies from Emory University and became a Certified Meeting Professional in 2017.

