Winners revealed at AEO Centenary Party (& Awards) hosted by the NEC at the Vox

The AEO Centenary Party (& Awards) saw attendees flock to the Vox on the 10th December, for an industry celebration.

The celebrations were split in two, starting with a throwback in history to when AEO was formed coupled with 100 images of events over the years and a pathe clip taking all guests back in time.

Philip Soar was named as the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry winner, with members commenting on his achievements with Blenheim, Brand Events, Closer Still, and Nineteen Events.

One member referred to Soar as a living encyclopaedia for the industry, while another commented on his remarkable backstory, citing the shows he’s launched, bought and sold, shaping the industry that we know today.

A mixologist delivered an energetic performance in 20s style before Sally Phillips, comedian and celebrity host, presented the awards.

There was 20s themed fun with NEC’s #partynecessities and competitions supported by Cvent and Circdata, won by Sam O’Connell from easyfairs, and Gemma Nicholls from GES.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO, says: We are overwhelmed with the messages of support received from across the industry. The feedback on the Centenary Party has been amazing and is a humbling reminder, that even in the face of adversity, the industry stands behind us.”

“The celebratory mood in the room was fantastic and it was so wonderful to see all of the winners collecting their trophies. A fitting end to a challenging year.”

Skeith concluded: “I’d like to give special thanks to headline sponsors, the NEC for their incredible efforts in bringing the event to life and Circdata for their registration support. The support of all of our sponsors and partners goes such a long way. Thanks also goes to our very own historian Phil Soar who collected images from across the industry, reflective of the last 100 years and Sarah Scott and the NEC team who linked those images to create a compelling and fitting fly back through time. The AEO team who worked hard to deliver this event in challenging times and the Event Working Group who played a pivotal role in shaping it. Last but not least, to the judges who generously gave their time to select the winners, we thank you. Once again, congratulations to the winners and every one of you.”

To view the winners, click here: https://www.aeo100party.org.uk/winners

For more information about the awards ceremony and the winners please go to www.aeo100party.org.uk