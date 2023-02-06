Win a Vacation Voucher at Event Tech Live Vegas

We all know how hard event profs work, long hours, stressful deliveries, tight schedules – the list is endless. Taking time out for a much needed rest is more important than ever, allowing time to re-charge and stop the dreaded burn-out.

The team behind Event Tech Live (ETL) Vegas understand this more than ever and that’s why they’ve come up with an exciting competition, offering one lucky ETL Vegas attendee the chance to win a $500 travel voucher.

Whether your happy place is up a mountain or by the sea (or even in Vegas) organisers will provide the voucher for a travel operator of the winners choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, all registered attendees need to do is spread the word using their personalised invitation, generated by ETL partner Snoball Event Marketing, to colleagues, peers and others across their networks likely to benefit from attending the show.

The individual with the most registrations as a result, tracked by Snoball, will be notified on April 19th – a week before #ETLVegas23.

The travel voucher must be collected in person from The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas on show days April 26th or 27th.

Register here and start sharing.

Event Tech Live Vegas is FREE to attend.