Widening accessibility with virtual networking events

By Paul Scholey, Senior VP International and GM, BlueJeans by Verizon

As restrictions ease over the summer, I’m certainly eager to get back into live events and networking. This past year, however, many events managers learned a valuable lesson: for some people virtual is the best – or only – option.

Virtual events give access to people who too often get left behind, including those experiencing disabilities, those in remote locations, and introverts. Others don’t go to events – or important parts of events, like keynotes – due to their roles or seniority, even though they can really benefit. Sometimes people just aren’t let past an event’s velvet rope. Be honest: would you have been able to watch the thrilling live test of Virgin Hyperloop, unless it was virtual?

Being locked out of networking opportunities not only put people with accessibility limitations at a professional disadvantage, it amplifies their isolation. Virtual networking benefits from being easy, time-efficient, inexpensive, and above all, safe. It also lets people effortlessly expand their spheres of influence to people all over the world.

Here are a few popular virtual event formats that you can run standalone or to complement live:

Networking webinar – to make your webinar sparkle to stand out in the busy virtual crowd it pays off to invest extra care in designing your theme, agenda, and overall experience – and do build in space and time for networking. Check out our Virtual Events White Paper for more tips.

Breakout sessions – these are ideal for networking, with options such as scheduled discussions, group chat by topics, and private social media groups. Smaller breakout sessions strengthen connections and makes it more likely that conversations will continue after the event.

Teambuilding – online is surprisingly conducive to fun, shared activities like online cooking and cocktail-making classes! To ensure your event goes smoothly, be sure to send detailed notes on how to prepare.

Keynotes or Panel Discussions – Securing a big name will help you drive attendance and engage delegates – and now’s a great time do this as more speakers are available. Make sure your events platform has interactive tools such as Q&A, chat, polling, and hand-raising to encourage participation.

Which Platform?

