Simon Howard, a professional host and compere with more than 200 virtual and 100s of live events in his portfolio over the course of some seven years, came to the job after a considerable tenure as an event manager in both hemispheres.

In this episode, Simon discusses ‘Why the right event host is more important than ever’, looking at the pandemic impact on his role in the short-term and its legacy as the world started to open up again.

He talks about tailoring his practice in engagement to lockdown events, getting people involved physically, left-field thinking, being unpredictable, the difference between a good storyteller and a good host, relating to an audience and, of course, much more.