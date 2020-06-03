Whiskey Bravo Productions anounce major Oktoberfest events

• Three-day extravaganza billed as one of first big post COVID-19 lock-down events

• Cloud based technology to provide cashless bar and ticketing service

Brighton’s biggest and best Oktoberfest is set to return later this year for three days of beer, food, music, and Bavarian fun.

Events management group Whiskey Bravo Productions have announced The BIG Brighton Oktoberfest will host four sessions across three days from Thursday, October 8 at The Level. It could be one of the first major events to take place after the COVID-19 lock-down.

The major event will feature premium brand authentic Bavarian beer, food, live music, and dancing in a purpose-built marquee that will accommodate thousands of guests across the three days. Measures will be taken to support the maintaining of social distancing and enhanced hygiene and cleaning regimes will be adhered to.

Whiskey Bravo Productions have partnered with innovative event payment platform TicketCo to provide cloud-based technology to help ensure a premium experience for festival goers. It will mean for the first time The BIG Brighton Oktoberfest will offer mobile-first cashless solutions including ticketing and a digital table service, with waiters delivering orders taken from the TicketCo app directly to tables.

Ian Baird, Managing Director at Whiskey Bravo Productions, said: “COVID-19 has pretty much wiped out the events scene this summer. But we hope this year’s The BIG Brighton Oktoberfest will provide people with their first opportunity to raise a glass or two after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We’ve been using the lockdown time to plan this event and ensure it is a fantastic experience for everyone, using the latest technology and premium products. It is being hosted in a prestigious location in the heart of Brighton and gives everyone something to look forward to once life returns to some form of normality.

“Our partnership with TicketCo means we can maximise the latest technology available to ensure customers’ experiences are smooth and stress-free. The platform also helps replace cash which is currently not safe. We will also ensure all government guidance is followed responsibility throughout the event to create a safe environment for people.”

TicketCo’s technology is designed to make event payments quick and easy for both organisers and consumers, thanks to its pioneering technology. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, tickets, food, and drink will be available for purchase in advance of the event.

David Kenny, UK Country Manager of TicketCo, said: “Whiskey Bravo Productions are a respected event management company and we’re looking forward to working together. We have been impressed by their vision to look forward beyond the current crisis to formulate an exciting event in Brighton on a big scale. It’s been a challenging year for many, and we hope The BIG Brighton Oktoberfest will help create a positive to look forward to and enjoy together.”

Whiskey Bravo Productions is a Brighton based event management company that provides event management services including logistics and health and safety. Founded in Norway TicketCo also has offices in London and Sweden.