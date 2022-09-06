What’s your event superpower?

How do you guarantee quality affordable photos and videos from your next event, plus receive a personalised gift? Simple – Splento is your go to partner for professional event photography and videography and when you book with us* you will receive free personalised marshmallows to gift your superstar colleagues, your awesome attendees or eat of all of them – promise we won’t tell!

As an active member of the events industry we understand that bringing everything together can be stressful for your Marketing or Events team. Especially when managing multi-day events, your event partners’ delivery is crucial to your event success. Specialising in one to multi-day events, Splento allows you and your colleagues to exhale because we have got you covered! Part of our mission is to understand you, your attendees and the why behind your event. With this knowledge we are even better equipped to create the professional photography and videography to capture the ambience, amazing attendees and the wow moments of your event. Professional visuals that tell your story and that you can be proud of.

You can receive your most important images, edited on the same day in a private online gallery ready to start sharing with the world immediately. If not, your edited images from your event will be in your inbox no more than 24 hours later. Quality and speed are important to us because they are important to you. Sharing those precious moments with your audience should not be delayed by a second.

Imagine you’ve organised a 3 day event and all you care about is where are the photos that feature the headliner speaker or yourself? Let’s keep it real here, we get it! This could mean trawling through hundreds, even thousands of images. Enter Splento’s facial recognition photo galleries. All you need to do is upload a photo from your device to your online private gallery that hosts the sought out photos among thousands of others. Splento’s facial recognition technology will instantly find all your photos in your galleries and automatically send them to you in your own personalised photo gallery. You can then download the photos, share them online or if having a physical copy is your thing, even print them.

Connecting with our clients throughout the entirety of your event is not something we take lightly. You will have a dedicated Account Manager who will be on hand to deliver what success looks like for you from your event photographer and videographer. Trusted by our clients including ITV, Multiverse and London Tech Week to deliver when it counts the most.

London event photographer? Barcelona event photographer? Paris event photographer? As an international company you can book professional event photographers and videographers to cover all your event locations in the UK, Europe, UAE and North America with one trusted partner.

Splento exists today to support other businesses to create, develop and tell their unique business story. Learning more about the people behind the story whilst witnessing our clients’ growth and success in business is why Splento still exists. Delivering high quality professional event photography and videography to businesses across the world with an hourly rate starting from £99.

Fuelled by expert event industry professionals, your Splento event team will work with you to meet your objectives for your upcoming event. Your customer experience is invaluable to us. How we make people feel with photos and videos is why we do what we do! This is why Splento continues to go the extra mile and always will!

Get in touch with us today via www.splento.com or call us on 020 8123 1838.

