What beam would like Rishi Sunak and the Chancellor to do…

On the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Simon Richards, treasurer of beam and managing director of Convenus comments:

“What beam would most like the new Prime Minister and Chancellor to do is to continue the energy price cap. Costs have already risen so much that, with bounceback loans to be repaid as well, some agencies and venues cannot afford to open and may close for ever. There is a limit to how much they can increase prices without losing business and remain viable.

“We would also like the Prime Minister to recognise the massive contribution that the events industry makes to the economy by appointing a minister within the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to be responsible for the events sector and for our industry to be a priority within that role; and for the minister to be in post for a sufficient duration to be able to understand and work with us to re-establish our vital contribution to the UK recovery.”