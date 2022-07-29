WeTrack supplies Incident Management Software to Birmingham 2022

WeTrack are proud to announce that they are the official supplier of the Games Issue Tracking System for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in the United Kingdom from July 28th to August 8th, across Birmingham, the West Midlands and London. It is a multi-sport Games hosting more than 5,000 participating athletes from the 72 Commonwealth countries, with the opening and closing ceremonies taking place at the re-developed Alexander Stadium.

The Games Operations Centre at Birmingham will use WeTrack’s incident management system to support the centralised coordination, communication and monitoring that occurs at Games-time. All functional areas, delivery partners and key suppliers will use our system to record and share operationally important information, and manage any incidents and issues that arise in order to ensure the successful delivery of the Games.

Winning the contract through a full open tender process which looked at every system on the market, WeTrack’s incident management system was selected because it gives major events confidence that they are tracking live issues proactively and effectively: viewing incidents on a map as they happen, responding with automatic contingency plans and developing dashboards and reports.

Our industry-leading incident management system will be used by a number of major events this year including the European Championships Munich 2022, T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, along with Royal Ascot, World Triathlon events, Leeds 2023 City of Culture, Principality Stadium and many more.

The Birmingham 2022 organising committee have also used WeTrack’s software for some of their crucial pre-event planning. Before many major events of this scale, the organising committee carries out a series of readiness exercises to test people, plans and processes.

WeTrack supported two of these exercises for Birmingham 2022. We rolled out our readiness module for the technical rehearsal, one of the biggest ever technical rehearsals at a Commonwealth Games. There, more than 350 staff tested more than 700 scenarios, capturing over 11,000 data points. We also provided our incident management system for the cross-partner exercise, bringing together large parts of the organising committee with local authorities, police, fire, transport and all of the stakeholders that enable a city to operate. Here, 50 incidents were logged and the partners developed an improved operational understanding ahead of Games delivery.

Annie Hairsine, Director of Strategic Programmes and Executive Office, said, “We are very happy to be using the WeTrack incident management system to support the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games games-time delivery. We have found the system intuitive to implement and we have been able to work with its flexibility to fulfil our needs for what is a complex multi-sport event. The WeTrack team have supported our training and onboarding in the lead up to the Games, and are continuing to provide support through Games-time.”

Rob Davison, Director of Major Events at WeTrack, commented, “Major multi-sport and multi-venue events provide a unique opportunity for a city, region and country to showcase themselves to the world. The operational tools required to ensure all parts of the organising committee, as well as local authorities and other stakeholders, are working together are vitally important. It’s been a pleasure working with the team from Birmingham 2022, helping them to maximise the power of WeTrack’s readiness and control modules. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the Birmingham 2022 team to deliver what I’m sure will be a spectacular Games!”